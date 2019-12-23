SHC grants bail to former officials in KPT appointments case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday granted bail to the former general manager (GM) Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Rauf Akhtar Farooqui and former human resources (HR) manager KPT Mahmood Sharif in a reference pertaining to illegal appointments in KPT.

An SHC bench heard the bail plea of accused persons and approved their bail. The court ordered them to submit a surety bond of Rs1 million each. It also asked concerned authorities to put their names in Exit Control List (ECL).

It may be noted that both accused persons have been in prison after their interim bail was rejected by SHC and Supreme Court.

A reference was filed against both accused of conducting illegal appointments in KPT. However, Babar Ghouri, a former minister and Muttahida Qoumi Movement (MQM) leader has been declared proclaimed offender in reference.