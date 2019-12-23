SC adjourns hearing on Khawaja brothers’ bail plea in NAB cases

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing on bail pleas filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique without any proceeding.

According to details, a two-member bench headed by Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan was hearing the petition before it was adjourned for an indefinite period of time.

During the hearing, Defense counsel’s assistance Ashtar Ausaf appeared before the court and informed that the counsel was feeling unwell due to which he skipped the proceeding today.

On April 26, NAB Lahore had approved the filing of a reference against the Khawaja brothers and Nadeem Zia for the alleged corruption.

Qaiser Amin Butt, the director of the Paragon Housing Society, was also included in the inquiry initiated by the NAB and arrested in November last year. Later, he agreed to turn approver against the Khawaja brothers and Zia.

On December 11, 2018, Khawaja brothers were detained by the accountability watchdog after the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected their bail plea.