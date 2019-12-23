Modi govt has destroyed regional peace: Punjab CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday said the whole of India is agitating against the most controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, adding that Indians have completely rejected this worst law.

In a statement, the chief minister said that this law has exposed the blackface of so-called secular India again. Modi is transformed as Hitler of today and his fascist designs of Muslims’ genocide have revived the painful memories of Nazism, he added.

He regretted that the Modi government has made the lives of the Indian Muslims a living hell. He emphasized that so-called claimants of democracy have ruined all the democratic norms as well as human rights. Even the conscious Indians are agitating against this controversial law, he added. The Modi government is playing with fire and it will succumb to the fire of hegemonic fanaticism. Every civilized society has strongly condemned this controversial Indian law, he added and further said that Modi’s agenda is leading India towards destruction and devastation.

The chief minister regretted that Kashmiris are going through the most difficult phase and are living a most miserable life due to continued lockdown in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) which is continued for the last 141 days.

India has made the lives of oppressed Kashmiris a living hell through state-sponsored terrorism, he added. He lamented that India is trying to enslave the people of Occupied Kashmir by using undemocratic tactics but the Kashmiris have continued the freedom struggle with their blood while facing worst oppressions, barbarity, and torture.

He emphasized that all Indian tactics have failed in silencing the Kashmiris’ voices. The whole world knows that India illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir through military aggression, he added. The chief minister regretted that Kashmiris are facing a shortage of medicines and essential items due to continued curfew as India has made their lives a living hell. He made it clear that no one can alienate Pakistan from Kashmir and the government will never leave the oppressed Kashmiris alone. The whole nation is firmly standing with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters and the government will continue to provide all moral and diplomatic support to them, he said. The sacrifices of the Kashmiris will bear fruit soon. The humanity is in pain in Occupied Kashmir and the silence of the international community is deplorable, he added. There is no justification of the international community’s silence over Indian gruesome brutalities and international conscience will have to be awakened against blatant human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir, he said.