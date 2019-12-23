Inter-provincial car thieves gang busted, 7 cars recovered

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police busted an inter-provincial gang of car lifters and recovered 07 cars worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from them, a police spokesman said on Monday.

In line with the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed assigned the task to SP (Investigation) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer to accelerate efforts against car-lifters.

Following the IGPs directions, a special team was constituted under the supervision of In-charge ACLC Sub- Inspector Liaqat Ali, Sub Inspector Noor Ullah, Habib-Ullah, ASI Sajjad Mehmood along with other officials. This team achieved success and apprehended four members of an inter-provincial gang.