India’s secular state rhetoric buried after controversial citizenship act: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Monday that the theory of a secular state was buried by the present Indian government after it approved the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Qureshi, while giving a statement regarding the anti-Muslim legislation in India, said that tensions in India have risen following the controversial lawmaking by Modi-led government.

He said that no country is supporting New Delhi over its illegal steps taken on August 5 in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir. “The present government has buried theory of secular India by the imposition of ideologies of Hindu Rashtra [Hindu polity] and Hindutva,” he said.

The foreign minister said it seems that India has planned to disrupt peace along the Line of Control (LoC) as ceasefire violations have increased and border fences were removed by the neighboring side. He added that Indian military troops are also making unusual movements along with the border areas.

Qureshi said that we have observed new deployments at LoC, as well as the installation of heavy artillery and spike anti-tank guided missiles. He termed the latest development alarming for peace.

The foreign minister praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad over giving categorical support to Pakistan over Kashmir as well as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) which took notice for the usage of pellet guns in the occupied valley.

Earlier on Sunday, Qureshi had urged the international community to take notice of the Indian government’s dangerous steps which are playing havoc with peace in the region.