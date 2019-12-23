Govt denies PPP permission to hold event at Liaquat Bagh

The government has denied permission to observe Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh, according to Pakistan People’s Party leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar.

According to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s spokesperson, the Liaquat Bagh administration denied written application to hold the jalsa on December 27.

Bilawal Bhutto’s spokesman said that the government is resorting to cheap tactics, and repressing any voice against it.

Khokar said that the rally will be held at Liaquat Bagh at any cost, adding that they will utilise every legal option to hold the jalsa.

Bilawal Bhutto earlier said the party will observe the death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto at Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi on Dec 27.

The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on December 27 (Friday) on account of the death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.