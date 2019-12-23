Dense fog disrupts air, rail and road traffic across Punjab

LAHORE: Dense fog has blanketed several cities of Punjab on the night between Sunday and Monday, paralyzing routine life and disrupting rail, road and air traffic.

The thick fog has badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities of Punjab. According to a Motorway spokesman, the Motorway sections from Darkhana to Samundri (M3), Motorway section from Shamkot to Faisalabad (M4) and Motorway section from Shersha to Sukkur (M5) have been closed as visibility was down to zero.

A similar situation exists at several places on the National Highway in Lahore, Kasur, Sargodha, Jhang, Gojra, Chishtian, Zafarwal, Ooch Sharif, Chichawatni, Mian Chanu, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Vehari, Pakpattan, Burewal and adjoining areas.

The fog has also disrupted flight operations at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport and Multan airport as thick fog dropped visibility down to 20 metres.

Dense fog has also affected railways schedule in most cities of Punjab and departure of several trains was delayed.