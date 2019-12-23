Deadly rabies takes another life in Karachi

KARACHI: A 35-year old man, resident of Tando Allahyar, died of full-blown viral infection rabies in Karachi, taking the death toll to 24 in Sindh since 1st January 2019.

Talking to PPI, Executive Director, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Dr Seemin Jamali, confirmed that a suspected rabies patient, Imam Bux was brought to the JPMC from Tando Allahyar a couple of days ago where he was diagnosed rabies and died on Monday. He was bitten by a dog about five years ago, but he was not immunized.

She claimed that a total of eleven rabies-related deaths were reported at the JPMC. She informed that a total 10,880 dog-bite cases have been brought to the JPMC Rabies Centre this year so far.

She explained that there is no chance of survival if the affected person was not vaccinated on time.

In Sindh, More than 250,000 people, mostly women and children, have been bitten by stray dogs in Sindh including Karachi this year so far.

In Karachi, around 26,000 dog-bite cases have been registered at JPMC, Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, Indus Hospital Karachi and other hospitals.

