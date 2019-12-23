26 more dengue fever cases surface in Karachi

KARACHI: As many as 26 more dengue fever cases were reported across the megacity in last 24-hours, taking the reported cases’ toll to 15,558 since 1st Jan 2019.

According to the Sindh Health Department, at least 36 more dengue fever cases surfaced throughout the Sindh province in a day, out of which 26 was detected in Karachi and ten in other districts.

As many as 46 people have already died of dengue fever across the Sindh province out of the 44 deaths were reported in Karachi city and one each from Hyderabad and Ghotki.

In 2019, a total of 16,758 dengue cases were detected in Sindh province so far out of which, 15,558 happened in Karachi and 1200 in other districts.