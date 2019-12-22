Will appeal in court against this decision, says winning side’s lawyer

The Attorney General for Pakistan, Anwar Mansoor Khan condemned on Wednesday the decision by a special court in his favour.

Attorney general Anwar Mansoor Khan, who is the principal legal officer of the federal government, told a press conference last night that the judgement in the reference against former dictator Musharraf filed by the federal government was ‘against the constitution’.

“We will appeal in court against this unfair decision,” he said, referring to the legal victory of the federal government that took place on his watch. A special court convicted Musharraf of high treason yesterday for imposing a state of emergency in 2007, a move which sparked a wave of protests and plunged the country into turmoil.

Meanwhile, at the same press conference, information minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan dispelled the impression that there was any interference in the working of the federal government by the federal government.