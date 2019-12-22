OIC concerned over India protests

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has expressed concerns over “the recent developments pertaining to both the issue of citizenship rights and the Babri Masjid case”.

In a statement issued on Sunday, it said: “The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has been closely following recent developments affecting Muslim minority in India.”

At least 25 people have died in 10 days of demonstrations and violence after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government passed the law.

OIC in its statement reiterated call to ensure the safety of the Muslim minority and the protection of Islamic holy places in India.

“The General Secretariat reaffirms the crucial importance of upholding the principles and obligations enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and relevant international covenants that guarantee the rights of minorities without any discrimination.”

It also added that any action, contrary to these principles and obligations, may lead to further tensions and may have serious implications on peace and security across the region.