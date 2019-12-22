NAB summons Ahsan Iqbal on Monday

The National Accountability Bureau on Sunday asked Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal to appear before the accountability watchdog for his alleged involvement in Narowal Sports City scam.

Iqbal is accused of starting the project worth Rs3 billion illegally. The Pakistan Sports Board is also accused of illegally using its authority for the construction of this project.

NAB had also approved an inquiry against Ahsan Iqbal on charges of accumulating assets beyond his known sources of income. According to a media report, the anti-corruption watchdog’s Rawalpindi bureau has been directed to immediately launch an investigation into the matter.