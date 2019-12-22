‘My Zoro ten times better actor than your Tuffy,’ late night tweet slams Sooraj Barjatya

RAWALPINDI/MUMBAI – Clearly being put in his place at 2:02 am on Wednesday, Bollywood producer and director Sooraj Barjatya was categorically told that his biggest claim to fame owes solely to the parallel reality that the Indian film industry portrays.

Sooraj Barjatya, who has made several blockbusters, was told through a series of late night tweets that the ‘only superstar’ he has produced, Tuffy, the dog from Hum Aapke Hain Koun was ‘nothing’ compared to Ehd-e-Wafa’s leading actor Zoro.

“My Zoro ten times better actor than your Tuffy,” read one of the series of tweets released from this Twitter handle.

“Only in Bollywood can you imagine and dream that the two, completely poles apart, can even be competitors when it comes to performing arts,” another tweet added.

The handle in question is known to tweet about dogs and Bollywood, with a penchant for setting the record straight with Bollywood actors and filmmakers.

After being relentlessly pinged on Twitter, Sooraj Barjatya replied back in DMs saying, “Tuffy’s real name is Redo, and he’s not mine. He is with Madhuri Dixit,” adding the Bollywood superstar’s number in the message.

“Hello Madhuri ji, big fan of yours *heart* *heart*,” Dixit received a creepy message on her WhatsApp at 2:19 am, The Dependent has learnt.