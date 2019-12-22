Imran received foreign funding to sabotage CPEC, claims Iqbal

SWAT: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan was funded by foreign elements to destroy the country’s economy and sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Addressing party workers in Swat, the former interior minister said that the premier is purposely delaying accountability in the foreign funding case against him because he has been given the task of destroying the national economy and sabotaging CPEC by anti-Pakistan elements.

“The country was moving at a fast pace during the PML-N’s tenure but our economic growth currently stands at the lowest in the entire region due to the flawed policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government,” he said, adding that the PML-N government had worked for the interests of the country and had stood undeterred despite the incarceration of the party’s key leadership.

Referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision of skipping the Kuala Lampur Summit in Malaysia, the PML-N leader said that Mayalasian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad did not know about the “U-turn Khan”.

It is worth mentioning here that the ruling party currently faces a foreign funding case before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The case was filed by a party leader in 2014 after he developed differences with the party chairman over alleged internal corruption and abuse of laws governing political funding.

On November 25, the premier had said that opposition parties were misleading the people on foreign funding case.

Addressing a meeting of his spokespersons, the premier had said that his party had submitted all relevant details to the ECP and it would get a clean chit in the foreign funding case.

He had alleged that both the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had raised funds through money laundering.

Imran had directed his spokespersons to update the masses about all the aspects of the foreign funding case.

Earlier on November 23, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had said that the opposition parties had become an example of political hypocrisy.

Firdous, in a tweet, had lamented the opposition parties were hurling political threats to ECP under a new guise.