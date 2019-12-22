Global powers must keep India in check, says Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday urged the international community to take notice of steps taken by the Indian government, affecting the region’s peace.

In a statement, Qureshi said all minorities, particularly Muslims in India, have been protesting against the controversial citizenship act and their entire opposition is also protesting.

The foreign minister said that he had informed UN Security Council about his apprehensions and possible threats in a “letter he sent on December 12”.

The minister said India can resort to a “false flag operation to divert attention and unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC” is also continuing.

Qureshi said Pakistan has befittingly responded to the unprovoked firing of Indian forces in which a “large number of casualties” have been reported.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan also warned the international community that Pakistan will be left with no option but to give a “befitting response” to the Indian “false flag operation” in an attempt to divert world’s attention from violent protests against recently passed anti-Muslim law.

Indian PM Narendra Modi sought Sunday to reassure Muslims as a wave of deadly protests against a new citizenship law put his Hindu nationalist government under pressure like never before.

At least 25 people have died in 10 days of demonstrations and violence after Modi’s government passed the law criticised as anti-Muslim. More protests took place Sunday.

Addressing party supporters in New Delhi — who cried “Modi! Modi!” at the mention of the law — the 69-year-old said Muslims “don’t need to worry at all” — provided they are genuine Indians.

“Muslims who are sons of the soil and whose ancestors are the children of mother India need not to worry” about the law and his plans to carry out a national register of citizens, Modi told the crowd of thousands.