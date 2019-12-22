Efforts to bring socialism in Pakistan

The students’ movement had a background

A few weeks ago, university students appeared on the city squares of Pakistan to raise their concerns. Clad in red, they chanted in rhythmic cadences the chunks from the poems of rebel poets whose poetry disseminates message of revolution.

The posture of the students amazed many. Some called them socialists, while others termed them liberals.

Many ask whose agenda they are obeying. The important point is whether they are obeying some agenda or they are ideologically motivated ones, they have managed to resuscitate the debate symbolised by the red colour.

But there is a confusion as to what these students are exhibiting– are they liberals, communists or socialists? Let us strive to clear the dust gathered around the thought being propounded by the students.

First, there is a need to clarify the terms like liberalism, communism and socialism in order to reach reality.

Liberalism is a philosophy which promotes endeavours to remove obstacles in the way of individuals’ liberty. The obstacles are poverty, ignorance, disease and social discrimination, which impede an individual’s will to live freely. In so doing, liberalism may remain within the ambit of a capitalist polity having a free competitive market.

Communism commands disbanding the capitalist structure which produces unevenness in society. In contrast, socialism does not dismantle the existing structure. It readily adjusts itself under already present political format– it could also be a capital set-up– seeking to liberate the proletariats from the totalitarian policies of the ruling class. Thus, socialism does not necessarily endorse collision with capitalism. That is why, political parties of Pakistan have been nurturing socialist agenda speaking for the rights of the labour class.

Let us now travel down memory lane to ascertain reality.

The seeds of socialism can be traced even before the Partition of the Subcontinent. The ideology sneaked into the region along with ‘Red Revolution’ in Russia. The ‘Peshawar Conspiracy Cases’ that befell between 1922 to 1927 and the ‘Kanpur Bolshevik Case’ of May 1924 provide a peep into the efforts to bring socialism in revolt to the British imperialism.

After Pakistan came into being, the Pakistan Socialist Party (PSP) could not create ripples in the face of conservative parties which had just supported the creation of Pakistan on the basis of religion.

The Communist Party, in contrast, was able to win over the farmers and the labourers as it participated actively in labour strikes and language protests in the early 1950s. In 1954, it formed the government with the backing of the Awami Party in East Pakistan. Soon in the wake of clashes between police and the Communist Party, Sikandar Mirza imposed the first martial law on 7 October 1958.

During the Ayub era, the dissenting voices were considerably curbed. But following Tashkent Declaration, the atmosphere in Pakistan turned antagonistic to President Ayub. Socialist elements again woke up from their snooze. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was shrewd enough to capture the direction of the veering winds, and thus founded the Pakistan Peoples Party whose manifesto, “Islam is our religion, democracy is our politics, socialism is our economy, power lies with the people”, was written by a Bengali communist, J A Rahim.

The PPP’s massive land reforms, nationalisation campaign and efforts to abolish feudalism pleased the working class which joined the party in droves.

Despite having similar ideologies, the PPP could not get close to the ‘Red Shirts’ movement of Abdul Ghaffar Khan because of his looking at Pakistan through the prism of Afghanistan.

In General Zia’s epoch, the left-wing activists formed a ‘Struggle Group’ to resist the repression of the military government. The group, soon, started publishing a magazine, Jadd-o-Jehad, which carried the revolutionary poems of Habib Jalib, Ahmad Faraz and Faiz Ahmad Faiz. In 1984, the poem, Main Baghi Hoon by Khalid Javed Jan became a symbol of struggle against the dictatorial reign of General Ziaul Haq.

On the heels of the 9/11 debacle and Pakistan’s joining as the front line ally of the USA, the socialist strain made its presence felt from the art and cultural platforms through theatres, peace conferences, songs and literature. Literary festivals at Karachi Arts Council and Alhamra Hall, Lahore, apprised the people of the work of poets and writers who spurs the masses for social reforms away from the shackles of fascism.

The recent rise of students’ activities is not the outcome of some abrupt outpouring, rather, it is the continuation of a socialist thought that has been appearing in every political phase of Pakistan.

But where does the problem lie? Why does these students’ ideology not have acceptance in our society?

The answer is that there has always been the idea of socialism being anti-religion; whereas it is to be understood that socialism may make adjustment with already existing frameworks.

Another reason for not having acceptability is the culture of free mixing of both genders in the demonstrations. The optics of girls and boys being in proximity while shouting revolution, outrage many in Pakistan which still is dominated by conservatives.

Last but not the least, in rising for the rights of the working class, the current movement’s biggest flaw may be to get aligned with the organisations having an inordinate anti-Army stance. Lessons could be learnt from the postures of the nascent PPP in 1970s which distanced itself from the National Awami Party’s pro-Afghan manoeuvrings. Then it also raised the slogan of ‘Islamic Socialism’ to create its acceptability in an otherwise orthodox society.

If these issues are properly dealt with, the current movement may produce its inlets in Pakistan’s socio-political milieu, or else, it is likely to meet the same fate as the efforts in the past have faced.

The writer can be reached at [email protected] and tweets @TahirIqbal87