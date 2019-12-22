Celebrated poet Amjad Islam Amjad receives prestigious Turkish award

Famous Pakistani writer and poet Amjad Islam Amjad received the prestigious Necip Fazil International Culture and Art Award at a ceremony held in Istanbul on Saturday.

According to a press release, the distinguished literary figure was selected by the award jury for his contribution in creating a remarkable impression in the literary and artistic world whereas the event was graced by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and other leading literary figures.

Congratulating Amjad Islam Amjad for receiving the Award, President Erdogan said: “Amjad Islam Amjad is one of the most important poets in modern Urdu literature and a prominent figure in Pakistan”.

“Pakistan is a cherished friend of Turkey. Typically relationships are based on mutual benefit. But the Turkey-Pakistan friendship is based on sincerity and solidarity,” he added.

In his acceptance speech, Amjad thanked the jury for deeming him worthy of the accolade. “Turkey is close to every Pakistani’s heart,” he said, adding that receiving the award in the presence of the Turkish president was a huge honour.

Amjad was the only foreign recipient of the award in 2019. Dr Mehmet Akif Aydın and Coşkun Yılmaz won the award for knowledge research and Professor Uğur Derman won the Necip Fazıl Award of Respect.