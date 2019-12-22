Cabinet to take up Maryam’s ECL plea on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: The government on Sunday has prepared recommendations over the removal of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz’s name from Exit Control List (ECL).

Sources told that the suggestions will be presented in the federal cabinet session on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Lahore High Court (LHC) will hear the petition filed by PML-N to exclude Maryam’s name from the no-fly list on Monday.

On Dec 9, LHC had declared Maryam Nawaz’s petition seeking the removal of her name from the ECL as inadmissible and directed her to approach the interior ministry.

Afterward, the cabinet had opposed to sending her abroad.

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda urged the government not to exclude Maryam’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL). Several ministers, including PM Imran, agreed with his opinion.

On Saturday, the PML-N leader had filed the second plea in the high court for removal of her name from the ECL.

In the latest petition filed by her lawyers, Muhammad Amjad Pervaiz and Azam Nazeer Tarar, the PML-N vice president once again sought one-time permission to travel abroad for six weeks from the date of departure.

“The respondent government be kindly directed to delete the name of the petitioner from Exit Control List forthwith. Meanwhile, pending the disposal of the instant petition, the petitioner may kindly be granted one-time permission to travel abroad for six weeks from the date of departure,” the petition had read.

According to details, the application filed through Advocate Amjad Pervaiz made the Interior Ministry, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as respondents in the case.

The petition requested the memorandum dated August 20, 2018, be declared as “illegal, without lawful authority, void ab-initio and of no legal effect in the interest of justice”. Additionally, it is also seeking the award of “any other relief deemed appropriate in the peculiar circumstances of the case”.

On December 7, Maryam had filed a petition in the LHC seeking the removal of her name from the ECL.

The PML-N VP is currently on bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case, in which she is a suspect, but her name remains on the no-fly list. Her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, travelled to London last month after the government and courts granted him permission to fly abroad on medical grounds.

Subsequently, the court had directed the federal government’s review committee to decide Maryam Nawaz’s application for removal of her name from the ECL within seven days.

Former prime minister and PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, who was serving a prison sentence, left the country to receive medical treatment in London last month. Nawaz Sharif reportedly had an immune system disorder and other health problems.

His brother Shehbaz – who also traveled with Nawaz – signed a court document that said: “If at any stage, the federal government has credible information that Nawaz Sharif is living abroad despite his fitness to travel, a representative from Pakistan’s High Commission would have a right to meet with his physician(s) to verify or confirm about his health.”