PRs refusal to provide special train on BB’s death anniversary deplorable: minister

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information, Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani on Saturday while censuring the administration of Pakistan Railways said that it was extremely regrettable that even after giving all the sureties the administration of Pakistan Railways refused to arrange a special train for Rawalpindi on the occasion of the forthcoming death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

The Minister said that formerly the Pakistan Railways kept on ensuring us for the train, but as we were approaching towards finalizing our arrangements for the event the administration of Pakistan Railways declined for the same. He blamed that the administration of Pakistan Railways constantly used delayed tactics in fulfilling our legitimate request.

Saeed Ghani said that we even ensured the management of Pakistan Railways about paying in advance, but yet to no avail. The provincial minister for Information said that thousands of workers of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) were ready to go to Rawalpindi to attend the death anniversary of their beloved leader. He said that he was sure that the refusal or our request for special train came on the behest of Federal Minister for Railways Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed.

The provincial minister for information said that Shaheed Benzir Bhutto didn’t only belong to Sindh. She lived in the heart of every Pakistani, he added. He lamented the attitude of Pakistan Railways and Federal Minister for Railways.

Saeed Ghani said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto sacrificed her life for the cause of democracy so that not only her children but the children of the whole country and the future generation and all of us could breathe in the fresh air of democratic life. No one could ever underestimate her enormous popularity around the world, he added.