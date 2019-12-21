PBC suspends licences of Buzdar, Basharat

The Punjab Bar Council on Saturday suspended the practicing licences of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Law Minister Raja Basharat over their failure to apply for a suspension before assuming their respective offices.

The council has issued notices to the duo and asked them to appear before the vice chairman of the PBC on January 4, 2020.

They are also told to bring along a written reply on “why their matter may not be referred to the Punjab Bar Council Disciplinary Tribunal for further action in accordance with the law”.

On December 2, the PBC had suspended Federal Minister for Law Farogh Naseem’s licence to practice law after he re-joined cabinet.