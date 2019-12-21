Pakistan Army refutes reports of attack in Neelum valley

Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor on Saturday rejected reports concerning an attack in Neelum Valley by the Indian forces.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Gen Ghafoor said the Indian forces violated ceasefire agreement in Deva Sector of the Line of Control. “The Pakistan Army responded befittingly and destroyed Indian checkposts across the border,” the statement added.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army rejected social media rumours that it opened the fence at the Line of Control (LoC) and captured a village in Pakistan part of Kashmir, according to Indiatvnews .

Incidentally, earlier in the day, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to criticise the Indian government over its handling of the citizenship law protests. In a series of tweets, he threatened of a “befitting response” from Pakistan in case of an escalation at the border by the Army.

“…Now with the Citizens Amendment Act, all those Indians who want a pluralist India are beginning to protest & it is becoming a mass movement,” Khan wrote on the social networking site.

Pakistan’s PM said that as the protests in India are increasing, “threat to Pakistan from India is also increasing” and the Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat’s remarks on the situation along the Line of Control adds to Pakistan’s “concerns of a false flag operation”.