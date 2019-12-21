Bilawal flays govt in Peshawar rally

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Saturday lashed out at the Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) government, saying the nation didn’t achieve independence to serve a “puppet”.

Addressing a workers’ convention in Peshawar, the PPP chief asked what kind of democracy is this in which people cannot even choose their representatives through transparent elections.

He announced to observe the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh on December 27. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was hanged in Rawalpindi and Benazir was martyred at the Liaquat Bagh, he said.

The PPP chairman stressed that both leaders embraced martyrdom for the rule of the public, and the third generation of Pakistan Peoples Party is spreading the same message.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari told that PPP workers’ conventions have been scheduled in Karachi, Quetta, Lahore, and other cities as well.