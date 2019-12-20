Nawaz Sharif diagnosed with complicated heart disease

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been diagnosed with a complicated coronary disease and will undergo further scans before doctors begin treatment, his personal physician has said.

In a tweet, Dr Adnan Khan said: “Former PM #NawazSharif underwent comprehensive Cardiovascular evaluation & investigations at Royal Brompton & Harefield Hospital, London. He’s diagnosed of complicated Coronary Artery / Ischemic Heart Disease with significant disease burden. Cardiac Perfusion Scans scheduled.”

Coronary artery disease, often referred to as CAD, takes place when plaque builds up on the inner walls of an individual’s coronary arteries. This causes them to harden and narrow, decreasing blood flow to the heart. As a result, the heart doesn’t receive the blood it needs, which can lead to chest pain and, in some cases, a heart attack. It can be treated with medication or through an angioplasty, where balloons and stents are used to treat narrow heart arteries.

Nawaz Sharif continues to undergo a range of tests for his cardiac and haematology complications, as doctors move to diagnose the reason for his low platelet count.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo arrived in London on Nov 19 along with his brother Shehbaz Sharif after the government and courts granted him permission to travel abroad on medical grounds.