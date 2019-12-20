NAB summons Bilawal in fake accounts case on Dec 24

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on December 24 in the fake accounts case.

According to reports, the anti-graft watchdog summoned Bilawal in the Opal-225 probe– a joint venture of Zardari Group Ltd. In 2009, Bilawal and his father, Asif Ali Zardari, became shareholders of the company.

Bilawal’s Spokesman Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar confirmed that the PPP chief has received a notice from the NAB.

He said that the chief justice had already declared Bilawal innocent in the case. “The government is targeting political opposition through NAB,” he said, adding that NAB is just trying to harass Bilawal.

Khokhar further said that the anti-graft watchdog should explain why corruption cases against government members and minister are pending, and how many notices have been issued against them. “The NAB is only targeting the opposition members”.

On Dec 9, the eighth reference was filed in an Islamabad’s accountability court in fake accounts case and 20 suspects have been nominated in it, including Bilal Sheikh and Tariq Ahsan.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has stated in the reference that embezzlement worth billions was committed in loans of Sindh Bank.

The suspects have been accused of granting Rs29 billion loan to Omni Group out of which Rs25 billion is still outstanding. Omni company was registered in name of six persons.

It has further been stated in the reference that Bilal Sheikh and Tariq Ahsan remained Sindh Bank’s presidents as well. Both the accused are under judicial remand. The reference has been forwarded to the registrar office for scrutiny.