Earthquake jolts northern Pakistan

LAHORE: A moderate earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter jolted cities of northern Pakistan on Friday, creating panic among the residents.

The earthquake was felt in parts of Punjab, including Lahore, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Peshawar, Malakand, and Chitral cities.

No loss of life or property was reported.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the epicentre of the earthquake was the Koh-e-Hindukush mountain in Afghanistan and it measured 210 kilometers deep.

According to IndiaToday, tremors were also felt in Delhi and the northern parts of India, including Mathura, Lucknow, Prayagraj, and India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.