Two civilians martyred, three soldiers injured in LoC firing

RAWALPINDI: At least two civilians were martyred and three Pakistan Army soldiers were injured when Indian troops targeted civilian population across the Line of Control (LoC), Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement on Thursday.

“Indian troops resorted to unprovoked fire in Laswa village of Neelum Valley across Line of Control( LOC), targeting the civilian population. Two civilians embraced Shahadat, while two other people including a woman were injured,” a statement released by the ISPR said.

Those who were martyred have been identified as 14-year-old Shehryar and 29-year-old Naveed resident of Laswa village.

The Pakistan Army’s troops effectively responded by targeting the Indian posts that attacked the civilian population after which bodies of Indian troops were seen being taken out of their posts.

Earlier in the day, Director-General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor had tweeted about the Indian Army’s preparations for escalation along the LoC.

“Provocative statements and preparations for escalation along LoC by Indian COAS appear to be an effort, as usual, to divert world attention from widespread protests in India against the CAB. Pakistan Armed Forces shall befittingly respond to any Indian misadventure or aggression,” he wrote.