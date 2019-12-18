PML-N dares PM Imran to respond to economic white paper

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb has challenged Prime Minister Imran Khan to respond to the economic white paper issued by the party with facts.

In a statement, she said that PM Imran must respond and dismiss the facts and figures of the white paper with plausible evidence.

Marriyum said that the hue and cry of the government’s “contract spokespersons” is proof of the resounding success of PML-N’s economic conference. She added that the fact sheet issued by the party has pressed the right buttons which has sent these spokespersons huffing, puffing and screaming because it defeated and exposed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) narrative of calling everyone else a thief.

The former information minister asked PM Imran to tell the nation why they were punished for by reducing their country’s growth from 5.8 to 2.5 per cent and why was their country buried under Rs10,335 billion in loans and record tax debt.

“Why did the PTI reduce the vision of the fastest growing economy of South Asia to chicken, eggs and cakes? Why have you pushed over 8 million Pakistanis below the poverty line? Where does the figure of 10 million jobs to be given stand? How many houses out of the 5 million promised, been built?” she asked.

She pointed out that under the leadership of former premier Nawaz Sharif, PML-N increased national assets, boosted the country’s economy and created an employment boom.

“Ahsan Iqbal, as the interior minister and planning and development minister, laid down the most comprehensive vision, while the vision of government spokespersons could not go beyond sale and purchase of farm animals and eggs. Shehbaz Sharif built four metro projects during the time but PTI could not complete even one. The PML-N president installed 5,500 megawatts electricity generation capacity, made motorways and roads while Imran only made a fool out of his supporters,” she said.

She further said that Ishaq Dar boosted the country’s growth rate to 5.8 per cent and shrunk inflation down to 3 per cent. “This is why the United Kingdom (UK) government has trashed the baseless accusations levelled against Dar by this inept and incompetent PTI regime,” she concluded.