Pakistan, Russia to beef up naval cooperation

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan and Russian navies on Wednesday agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation to deal with challenges related to maritime security.

According to Pakistan Navy’s media directorate, during their meeting at Naval Headquarters in Islamabad, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi and Commander-in-Chief of Russian Navy Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov decided to step up “efforts to effectively confront the trans-national challenges and threats in the maritime domain”.

Admiral Abbasi and Admiral Yevmenov in their meeting deliberated on various avenues of cooperation between the two navies.

According to a spokesperson of the Navy, the meeting discussed issues of mutual interest, including cooperation between the two countries’ naval forces while the Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan’s role in ensuring maritime security.

Admiral Zafar Abbasi also pointed Pakistan’s role for ensuring peace in the region and fighting terrorism, the spokesperson added.

Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Navy in regard to maritime security and stability in the region.