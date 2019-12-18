Observers to brief UNSC on occupied Kashmir: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Wednesday that UN observers will give a briefing to the Security Council on the grave situation of human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir.

In his statement to the media, Qureshi said that four key points have been raised in a letter sent to UNSC. He said that Kashmir dispute will soon be taken to be discussed in UNSC again.

The foreign minister said that Hindutva theory has gripped whole India, whereas, protests and bloodshed are continued across the neighbouring country against the controversial citizenship bill. He added that different states have also rejected to follow the controversial law.

China had also expressed serious concerns over the deteriorating situation in held Kashmir at the closed session of the UNSC in New York.

China noted that in its letter to the Security Council, the foreign minister of Pakistan had called upon the Council to take cognisance of the recent disturbing developments across Line of Control (LoC) which constitute threat to peace and security.

These include more than three thousand ceasefire violations, targeting of 300 civilians including women and children, partial removal of the fence on the LoC by India in five sectors, deployment of the missiles for use across the line of control and conduct of numerous missile tests since August 5.

China hoped the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan will provide detailed briefing to the Council on the situation along the LoC.

Qureshi had said that the occupied Kashmir is facing severe military siege and communication blockage from more than four months.

The recent aggression of the India along Line of Control (LoC) posses great threat to the peace and security of the region, Qureshi added.