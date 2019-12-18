Muzaffargarh cleric arrested over alleged sexual assault of minor boy

MUZAFFARGARH: Punjab police have arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor boy in Muzaffargarh.

A First Information Report (FIR), dated Dec 17, was registered on the complaint of the victim’s father at Sethpur station under Section 377 (unnatural offence) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

As per the FIR, the complainant’s son went to a nearby mosque inside a shrine to study the Quran at around 6:30am. However, unusually, he returned early crying and told his father and others about the incident that had taken place.

The suspect visited the mosque daily to offer prayers and is also a cleric.

The report said that the suspect took the boy outside of the room into the Darbar Sharif, where he allegedly assaulted him. The suspect also gave the victim Rs10 in an attempt to silence him but the boy refused and ran home.

Sethpur Station House Officer Malik Sharif Malana said that police arrested the suspect as soon as they received information of the incident and registered a case.