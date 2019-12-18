Musharraf to respond to treason case verdict after legal consultation

DUBAI: A day after former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death by a special court in the high treason case, he on Wednesday decided to respond after consulting his counsel.

According to sources, the ailing former president was discharged from the hospital but his health is still deteriorating.

When asked, All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) leader Malik Mubashir said the legal requirements for the decision were not fulfilled and the decision was one-sided, adding that the party is disappointed.

He further said that Musharraf was ready to record the statement from Dubai. However, the court ruled without hearing his arguments, he lamented.

“Following the advice of lawyers, our future course of action will be finalised and the decision challenged,” he added.

Earlier in the day, British Barrister Toby Cadman, who is the former representative of Musharraf at the United Nations, pointed out at what he said were flaws in the ruling.

Cadman said the charges against the former president were politically motivated and called for a full review of the case. In 2013, Cadman had submitted a report to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, detailing serious irregularities in the trial process against Musharraf.

Musharraf on Tuesday was sentenced to death by a special court in an unprecedented high treason case. He has been residing in Dubai since 2016.

It is the first time in Pakistan’s history that a former army chief has been tried and sentenced under Article 6 of the Constitution.