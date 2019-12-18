List of public holidays for 2020 released

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has released a list of public holidays to fall in 2020. The notification from the ministry clarifies that Muslim festivals will be subject to change according to the sighting of the moon. In case of a change in the dates for such holidays, a separate notification will be issued.

The holidays include:

Kashmir Day – February 5 (Wednesday)

Pakistan Day – March 23 (Monday)

Labour Day – May 1 (Friday)

Eidul Fitr – May 25, 26, 27 (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday)

Eidul Adha – July 31, August 1, 2 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Independence Day – August 14 (Friday)

Ashura – August 29, 30 (Monday, Tuesday)

Eid-i-Miladun Nabi – October 30 (Friday)

Quaid-i-Azam Day – December 25 (Friday)

Day after Christmas – December 26

The following dates will be considered bank holidays. However, while banks will remain shut to the public on these days, employees will have to report to work as usual.