Khawaja Asif records statement in assets case

RAWALPINDI: The National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Rawalpindi office on Wednesday recorded the statement of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif in a case pertaining to accumulation of assets beyond means.

The NAB handed over a questionnaire to former foreign minister who appeared before the anti-graft body.

It has been learnt that NAB asked Asif regarding his assets and sources of income. The PML-N leader has also been directed by the bureau to submit the assets record of his family.