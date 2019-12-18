Musharraf says treason verdict based on ‘personal vendetta’

–Former military strongman says ‘how can a judge, who benefitted during my tenure, give a judgement against me?’

–Countrywide protests held against Musharraf’s conviction in high treason case

A day after a special court awarded former president General (r) Pervez Musharraf death sentence for abrogating the constitution, the former military ruler has termed the decision “questionable”, saying it was based on “personal vendetta”.

In a video message late on Wednesday night, the former president said there was no precedence of a verdict in which neither the defendant nor the counsel was allowed to present its case.

“I also offered to record a statement before a special commission but to no avail,” he said. “I term this decision questionable because the supremacy of law was not taken into consideration.”

The former president, who’s under treatment at a hospital in Dubai, UAE, said that according to the constitution, the case was not bound to be heard but was taken up due to personal vengeance of some people against him.

“An individual was targeted by high-ups misusing their authority,” he said, adding, “I respect Pakistan’s judiciary… I endorse Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa’s statement that everyone is equal before the law but I think he exposed himself when he said that he made sure the early disposal of this case…How can a judge, who benefited during my tenure, give a judgement against me?”

He thanked the people of Pakistan, and Pakistan’s armed forces “who recalled my services for the country… this is the biggest honour for me.”

Musharraf said he will decide the future course of action after consultation with his legal team. “I have faith in Pakistan’s judiciary and believe that it will provide me justice based on the supremacy of law,” he concluded.

PROTESTS HELD IN MUSHARRAF’S FAVOUR:

Meanwhile, multiple protests were staged in different cities of Pakistan against Gen (r) Musharraf’s conviction.

In Karachi, protesters gathered at the Karachi Press Club where they raised slogans against the verdict. Musharraf’s supporters said that a man who had no record of corruption did not deserve such treatment while those who had looted the country continued to roam free.

In Dera Bugti district, a rally started from Pakistan House and culminated at Kalma Chowk after different routes. The participants chanted slogans in favour of Musharraf and held banners and placards.

“Musharraf is our hero”, read one banner. Another said, “We reject the verdict against Pervez Musharraf”.

Social activist Khan Bugti said that the people are angry because of the special court’s verdict in the Musharraf case. “He served the nation for more than 40 years and fought wars for the country’s defence,” he remarked. “How can he be called a traitor?”

Similarly in Lahore, Punjab University administration, teachers and students took out a rally at New Campus to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

The participants were carrying banners to pay tribute to the sacrifices of Pakistan Army.

Addressing the rally, PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad said that we were enjoying independence only due to the sacrifices of Pakistan Army.

He said that the Pakistan Army is the number 1 Army in the world which is not only protecting the borders of the country but had also established peace in Pakistan after giving great sacrifices in war on terror.

He said that conspiracies were being hatched to weaken Pakistan. He said that some elements were fanning propaganda to weaken state institutions and PU through this rally wanted to give a clear message to those elements that the people of Pakistan stood along with Pakistan Army and pay tribute to their sacrifices.