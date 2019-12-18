COAS can never compromise on national interest: Pir Pagara

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) chief Pir Syed Shah Mardan Shah, while giving his reaction over the special court’s verdict to sentence former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf to death in treason case a day earlier, on Wednesday said that an army chief could never compromise on national interest.

Pir Pagara expressed his disapproval of the judgement. He said it is quite possible that General Musharraf had made some mistakes in his tenure. “Our military is the symbol of national stability and dignity.”

He questioned how can one, who risks his life to serve the nation, be a traitor.

A day earlier, in an unprecedented move, a special court hearing the high treason case against Musharraf sentenced him to death for holding the Constitution in abeyance by imposing a state of emergency on November 3, 2007.

The former military chief is currently in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. He is presently admitted at a hospital in Dubai in a serious condition.