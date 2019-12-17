Special court hands death sentence to Musharraf in high treason case

ISLAMABAD: In an unprecedented development in Pakistan’s history, a three-member bench of a special court in Islamabad on Tuesday handed death sentence to former president Gen Pervez Musharraf for clamping the state of emergency on Nov 3, 2007, which held the Constitution in abeyance.

A three-member bench of the special court, headed by Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and comprising Justice Nazar Akbar of the Sindh High Court (SHC) and Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court (LHC), heard the case which was pending since December 2013. The verdict was a split decision 2-1 in favor of the former president who is currently residing in Dubai.

A detailed verdict will be issued in 48 hours.

The high treason trial was initiated by the previous government of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in 2013 when it came to power for the record third time.

Musharraf was booked in the case in December 2013. He was indicted on March 31 the following year and the prosecution had tabled the entire evidence before the special court in September the same year. However, due to litigation at appellate forums, the trial of the former military dictator lingered on.

In 2016, Musharraf – who had been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) – left Pakistan for Dubai for medical treatment after his name was removed from the no-fly by the interior ministry.

On Tuesday, the court announced the verdict it had saved on Nov 28 “on the basis of available record”.

GOVT FILES FRESH PETITIONS

Although the special court had announced that it would deliver its verdict in the case on Dec 17 (today), the government’s prosecutor, Advocate Ali Zia Bajwa, said that they had submitted three fresh petitions today.

One of the three petitions asks that the court make three individuals — former prime minister Shaukat Aziz, former Supreme Court chief justice Abdul Hameed Dogar and former law minister Zahid Hamid — party in the case.

“We want to make Musharraf’s facilitators and companions suspects as well. It is important that the trial of all suspects is held at the same time,” the prosecutor said.

“Submitting such a request after three and a half years means the government doesn’t have the right intentions. Today the case was set for final arguments and now new petitions have been submitted,” remarked Justice Karim.

Justice Akbar questioned the lawyer regarding the evidence against the individuals that the government wanted to include in the case.

“The stage of investigations and evidence has passed. Has there been a new investigation against the included suspects?” he asked, in response to which the prosecutor said that an investigation can only be carried out after the complaint is registered.

The prosecutor said that according to a 2014 petition, Shaukat Aziz had told Musharraf to impose an emergency.

Justice Akbar remarked that the prosecutor was referring to Musharraf’s petition in which the verdict has been reserved while Justice Karim added that the Supreme Court has also issued a verdict on a petition regarding other suspects.

Justice Akbar said two weeks had been earlier granted to the government to present a modified charge sheet. “As per the law, charged can be amended anytime before the verdict,” responded the prosecutor.

“If you want to further make anyone a suspect, submit a new case,” said Justice Karim, asking: “Does the government want to delay Musharraf’s trial?”

“If three individuals are made suspects, the government should also submit requests to make the former cabinet and corps commanders suspects,” he added.

Justice Karim said that without the court’s permission, indictments cannot be amended. Justice Akbar added that no formal request had been received by the court for changes to the charge sheet.

“Without the court’s permission, no new request can be submitted,” said Justice Karim, adding: “We will not hear arguments on a request that was not formally submitted.”

“The prosecution doesn’t even know how to submit a request in the court,” remarked Justice Akbar, at which the prosecutor apologised. “Your purpose was just to get through today,” the judge noted.

Justice Karim asked how the interior secretary can amend the charge sheet without the approval of the cabinet. “Where is the approval of the federal government and the cabinet? According to a Supreme Court verdict, the federal government means the cabinet,” he said.

He added that if the government doesn’t want there to be a delay, it can submit a new request against the other suspects.

A second prosecutor, Munir Bhatti, said the former prosecutor had hidden facts from the court. In October, the special court was informed that the government had sacked the entire prosecution team engaged by the previous PML-N government to prosecute the high treason case against Musharraf.

“What action has the government taken against the former prosecutor?” asked Justice Akbar.

Justice Karim said with regards to the federal government, the apex court has issued directives in the Mustafa Impex case. “After the Supreme Court’s directive is issued, the federal cabinet can make a decision, not the interior secretary,” he said.

In the Mustafa Impex case, the Supreme Court had ultimately struck down notifications which were not issued with the approval of the cabinet.

It is pertinent to mention that the special court last month had also reserved its verdict in the long-drawn high treason case. However, an Islamabad High Court (IHC) order on November 27 — a day before the special court was set to announce its verdict — stopped the special court from doing so after the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government sought deferment of the announcement of the verdict.

More details to follow