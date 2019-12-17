SC issues notice to Sindh govt on federal, Bahria Town pleas

by Staff Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Sindh government on the federal and Bahria Town pleas in Bahria Town projects implementation case.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Faisal Arab and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for Bahria Town asked the court for demarcation of land sold by Malir Development Authority (MDA). He said that MDA gave possession of 12,000 acres out of 16000 acres.

He said that now MDA was asking Bahria Town to surrender 4000 acre of land.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that if the Sindh government wanted land back then it should acquire land according to the law.

The Attorney General said that amount received from the Bahria Town should be deposited in the treasury.

Justice Faisal Arab asked against which purposes the federal government filed this application.

The Attorney General said that this was an urgent application and it should be heard immediately.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked what was urgency for hearing this petition.

The Attorney General said that main intention for hearing this petition was money received by Bahria Town.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that all instalments of money were still awaited.

The MDA official said that the money received from the Bahria Town should be handed over to MDA.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till next week.