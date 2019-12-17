PTI destroyed economy and jeopardised security, says PML-N

ISLAMABAD: Speakers at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) economic conference on Tuesday ruled that the “selected” Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has inflicted catastrophic mismanagement in national security and economic policy, resulting in deplorable degradation in human development and constitutional rights of Pakistani citizens.

Former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal, Former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair, MNA Ali Pervez Malik, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Bilal Azhar Kayani were among the speakers who addressed the conference titled ‘Clarion Call Rescue Economy 2018-2019’.

Speaking at the conference Iqbal said the incumbent government has jeopardised the bond of economic cooperation created between the iron-brothers Pakistan and China by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “immature and irresponsible” actions disappointed the friends of Pakistan and pleased its enemies.

The former interior minister said due to the “incompetence and cluelessness” of the PTI regime, Pakistan appeared helpless in front of Indian aggression and it was emboldened to the point that it dare to launch aggression against Pakistan twice in six months.

He pointed out that Imran’s government backtracked from Nawaz’s policy advancing and strengthening ties with regional powers like China, Russia and Central Asia. This backtracking and allying with the US and its alliance did not bear any fruit, he added.

“India annexed occupied Kashmir and the PTI regime completely failed to foresee, take any concrete preemptive or consequent step or devise any policy and strategy to counter this grave aggression,” he added.

He noted that because of the failed strategy of the government, even brotherly countries and states from Cenral Asia did not step forward robustly to defend Pakistan’s stance against Indian annexation of the occupied Kashmir.

Muhammad Zubair compared the PML-N government’s performance with the work of the PTI regime over the past 16 months. “With quantifiable and independent statistics, he showed how the country has been thrown down the ravine of disaster due to the policy disasters of Imran’s government,” he added.

Zubair said that the worsening economy of Pakistan under this regime gave global powers a chance to exploit Pakistan.

“Imran government jeopardised national security by striking a hasty and terrible deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He mentioned that even the second installment of that disastrous deal has been held back and tied up with the ruling of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) because of suspected money laundering,” he added.

He claimed that future disasters are in waiting due to the current trajectory of the PTI government.

Ali Pervez Malik highlighted the precarious state of business and industry due to the failures and “incompetence” of the PTI regime. He said that there is no direction or planning behind any action which has set the industry on a path to bankruptcy.

Bilal Azhar Kayani presented a comprehensive tracking of how the PTI government has broken every single promised made to the people during its election campaign.

PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb paid tribute to the governing and financial management team of the former PML-N government. “The entire team of the previous PML-N government, including, Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Miftah Ismail worked exhaustively for the country with devotion, honesty and transparency,” she added.

The former information minister said that Shehbaz Sharif played a key role in national development and progress with his relentless hard-work, honesty and inexhaustible energy. It was the diligence of the former government that shot the growth rate to 5.8 per cent and poverty rate shrunk to 3 per cent, she added.

Khurram Dastgir Khan described the achievements of the PML-N government between 2013-2018. He delineated how effective planning and policy interventions not only boosted national growth to 5.8 per cent but led to Pakistan being rated by international agencies as the fastest growing economy of South Asia.

Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha gave a detailed account and analyses of the “disastrous IMF deal” struck by the PTI regime and its long-term and short-term catastrophic impact.