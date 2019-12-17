Presidential inquiry against judges would undermine judiciary, observes SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday said that a presidential inquiry against the judges would undermine the judiciary.

A ten-member larger bench of the court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case regarding proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa alleges that he acquired three properties in London on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015, but did not disclose them in wealth returns.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Hamid Khan appeared before the court on behalf of Supreme Court Bar Association, Balochistan and Quetta Bar Associations.

He said that his arguments would be different from Advocate Munir A Malik as he would argue over structural matters. There were reservations on three matters and independence of judiciary was his priority, he added.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah asked the lawyer about the plea in the petitions. Khan responded that his plea was same like the plea filed by Malik.

He said that the reference was based on malafide intentions as legal formalities were not fulfilled before filing of reference. He pleaded the court to dismiss reference by declaring it malafide.

He said that Article 209 was included first time in the 1962 constitution. He said that Article 209 was not thoroughly changed in the 1973 constitution. Initially there were two high courts and two chief justices and later in 1976 there were four high courts, he said and added that now there were five high courts working in the country.

Khan said that according to the 1973 constitution, the president can only establish his opinion in Article 209 but after the 17th Amendment in the Constitution, the SJC could also frame its opinion.

He said that Article 209 did not allow SJC to frame rules. Hamid said that the Constitution’s scheme made it clear that the president was the head of the all the pillars of the state.

He said that the Article 50 of the Constitution clearly says that the parliament consists of two houses, the Senate and National Assembly (NA), and the president was part of it. Article 256 stated that the president address both houses of the parliament, he added.

Khan said that Article 58 mandated the president to dissolve the assembly. Under Article 58(1), the president can dissolve the assembly on recommendations of the prime minister, he added.

Justice Akhtar asked whether the president can refer a reference to the Supreme Court (SC) directly. Khan said that the president could seek opinion from court on any matter.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah said asked how it was possible that two different inquiries to be conducted on the same matter.

Justice Akhtar said that if the president would conduct an inquiry against a judge then where would be the independence of judiciary stand. He said that a judge could be called more than once in an inquiry.

The hearing was then adjourned till Wednesday.