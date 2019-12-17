PM Imran arrives in Geneva to co-convene first Global Refugee Forum

GENEVA: Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Switzerland on late Monday night (early Tuesday morning in Pakistan) to co-convene the first Global Refugee Forum – a two-day event scheduled to held on Dec 17-18 in Geneva.

According to a press release issued by the Prime Minister Office (PMO) in Islamabad, the premier is accompanied by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood.

Upon his arrival in Geneva, Prime Minister Imran was received by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva Ambassador Khalil Hashmi, Ambassador to Switzerland Ahmad Naseem Warraich, permanent representative at the Mission of Pakistan to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Muhammad Mujtaba Piracha as well representatives of the Swiss government and UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).



As per the press release, the premier will “articulate Pakistan’s perspective, experience and contribution to the Afghan refugees” at the forum being jointly hosted by the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency and the Swiss government.

“Co-convening of the GRF is recognition of Pakistan’s generosity, humanitarian leadership, and compassion of the people of Pakistan towards their Afghan brothers and sisters for the past forty years,” the press release added.

Prior to his visit to Geneva, the prime minister visited Bahrain where he was awarded the country’s highest civil award by King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa.