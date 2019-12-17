Musharraf gets death penalty in high treason case

ISLAMABAD: In an unprecedented development in the history of Pakistan, a three-member bench of the special court on Tuesday handed death sentence to former president Pervez Musharraf in the long-drawn high treason case against him.

A three-member bench of the special court, headed by Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, heard the case against Musharraf.

Although the special court — comprising Justice Seth, Justice Nazar Akbar of the Sindh High Court (SHC) and Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court (LHC) — had announced that it would deliver its verdict in the case on Dec 17 (today), the government’s prosecutor, Advocate Ali Zia Bajwa, said that they had submitted three fresh petitions today.

One of the three petitions asks that the court make three individuals — former prime minister Shaukat Aziz, former Supreme Court chief justice Abdul Hameed Dogar and former law minister Zahid Hamid — party in the case.

“We want to make Musharraf’s facilitators and companions suspects as well. It is important that the trial of all suspects is held at the same time,” the prosecutor said.

“Submitting such a request after three and a half years means the government doesn’t have the right intentions. Today the case was set for final arguments and now new petitions have been submitted,” remarked Justice Karim.

Justice Akbar questioned the lawyer regarding the evidence against the individuals that the government wanted to include in the case.

“The stage of investigations and evidence has passed. Has there been a new investigation against the included suspects?” he asked, in response to which the prosecutor said that an investigation can only be carried out after the complaint is registered.

The hearing is underway.

THE CASE

The high treason trial of the former military dictator for clamping the state of emergency on Nov 3, 2007, has been pending since December 2013.

He was booked in the treason case in December 2013. Musharraf was indicted on March 31, 2014, and the prosecution had tabled the entire evidence before the special court in September the same year. However, due to litigation at appellate forums, the trial of the former military dictator lingered on and he left Pakistan in March 2016.