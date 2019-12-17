Khursheed Shah gets bail in assets beyond means case

SUKKUR: An accountability court in Sukkur on Tuesday granted bail to senior PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah in a case regarding his alleged assets beyond means.

Former National Assembly opposition leader was arrested in September this year in a joint operation by NAB’s Rawalpindi and Sukkur chapters.

“NAB Sukkur has arrested Syed Khursheed Shah in the assets beyond means case,” a brief handwritten statement issued by NAB Islamabad said at the time.

Multiple corruption cases against Shah are under investigation with NAB. In 2012, an accountability court had directed NAB to file a reference against him on a complaint pertaining to the alleged accumulation of illegitimate assets.

In 2013, NAB had reopened two corruption cases against Shah under the directives of the Lahore High Court.

In July this year, NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal had approved nine inquiries against different personalities, including Shah.

More details to follow