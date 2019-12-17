Govt says to ‘review in detail’ Musharraf treason case verdict

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said the government will “review in detail” the special court’s decision to hand death sentence to former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case.

In a media talk following the announcement of the brief verdict, Awan said: “We will review in detail, today’s verdict as well as yesterday’s,” adding that legal experts will analyse all legal and political aspects as well as the impact on national interests.

The government will issue its statement after examining all the legal and political aspects of the verdict, she said.

In response to a question about whether the government will bring the ailing former president – who is residing in Dubai since 2016 – back to Pakistan, Awan said the government will assess the matter with its legal team.

Awan added that Prime Minister Imran Khan is returning from a trip tomorrow, after which he will himself look at the “relevant ground realities and legal framework”.

“Following this, a final decision will be taken.”

When asked about the government’s request to stop the verdict against Musharraf, Awan said she could only comment on this after consulting the legal team.

Shortly after the verdict was announced, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari tweeted: “Democracy is the best revenge. Jiye Bhutto.”

Democracy is the best revenge. Jiye Bhutto pic.twitter.com/L4wLEjUJTl — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) December 17, 2019

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said given the needs of the time it is necessary to bring the country together.

“What is the benefit of such verdicts which increase distances and divides and by which the country and institutions are divided,” he tweeted.

“I am constantly saying that there is a need for dialogue. Go towards a new deal. Showing someone as below you, is not in anyone’s interest. Have mercy on the country,” Chaudhry added.