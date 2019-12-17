Genocide in the 1971 war

The Bihari problem has still not been solved

By: Minal Hussain

War is a situation of armed conflict between two or more states. It is the ultimate cause of the humanitarian crisis. It is objectively a horrific event with devastating impact. It destroys the social order of the society, and specifically affects civilians’ life more. It brings death and destruction. Human societies are affected by it as the infrastructure, public residential areas, hospital and schools are all destroyed. Civilians face famine, poverty, unemployment, starvation and loss of their dear ones. Same as the worst consequences of the war being faced by the Biharis of East Pakistan during the 1971 war. Biharis hail from Bihar, a state of India located in its North-Eastern region. They are Urdu-speaking. The southern side of Bihar is next to Jharkhand, its northern side to Nepal, its eastern to west Bengal and its western to Uttar Pradesh. Bihari Muslims played a vital role in the creation of Pakistan. They were strong supporters of the Two-Nation Theory compared to the rest of the Muslims of the Subcontinent.

On 26 October 1946, nearly a year before the creation of Pakistan, massive Hindu-Muslim riots occurred in Bihar. The reason was developing Hindu displeasure and outrage against the Muslims. Four district Patna, Gaya, Chhapra and Munger were targeted simultaneously. In them, according to the Muslim League fact-finding committee report, 50,000 Muslims were martyred. Member of All India legislative assembly Allama Raghib Ahsan substantiated this report in his book The Bihar State Killing and also barrister Syed Abdul Aziz in Bihar Tragedy.

After the post-Bihar riots, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah said that ” I had never thought that I will see the creation of Pakistan but the Bihar tragedy gave birth to it”. Bihari Muslims migrated thrice for Pakistan, thevfirst time even before the creation of Pakistan, the second time at the time of Partition in 1947 and the third time after the Fall of Dhaka.

During the East Pakistan crisis in 1971, the Mukhti Bahini started genocide of Bihari Muslims. A total of 500,000 Bihari civilians were killed during the 1971 War. More than 200,000 children had been orphaned and more than 100,000 women were made widows. Thousands of pregnant women were maltreated even which led to miscarriages. Almost 100,000 young girls and women were raped and paraded naked before killing. Children were even brutally torn apart. The most terrible incident was the massacre of Santahaar and the adjacent railway colony. They burnt their houses and men and children were slaughtered. Young girls and Women were raped In front of their families and then slaughtered. Hardly 150 people survived out of 80,000 people. When rescue forces reached Santahaar, wild animals were eating the dead bodies. Because of the worst condition of the dead bodies, they were buried in a mass grave.

East Pakistan had a border with India on three sides, and it was completely vulnerable and porous, making it very easy for the Indian forces to intervene. Mukhti Bahini forces, who were trained by India, used guerrilla warfare tactics to create an atmosphere of war. The Indian Army attacked East Pakistan on 3 December 1971. Indian army surrounded from all sides Pakistani forces, who had been fighting since March 1971, making it extremely difficult for them to fight an army of more than their size. Biharis also fought very bravely alongside Pakistan’s armed forces. Pakistani forces surrendered on 16 December 1971, leading to the creation of the new state of Bangladesh.

The Bihari community faced cruelties of Mukhti Bahini forces even after the creation of Bangladesh and almost 500,000 people lost their lives. Pakistan accepted 170,000 Biharis in 1974 though their process of repatriation remains unresolved even after five decades. Today almost 400,000 Biharis live in Geneva camps in Bangladesh in an extremely miserable condition. They are suffering from extreme poverty, unemployment, no educational facilities, no electricity and even don’t have clean and fresh drinking water. They are stateless people. There is no social acceptance for them in Bangladesh and they are called ‘Stranded Pakistanis’.

The people who were repatriated to Karachi are also facing almost the same issues as identity cards are not issued to them. And in their hub Orangi town of Karachi, their civic conditions are the worst with no standard educational facilities, poor sanitary system and not even a facility of clean and fresh drinking water.

This is how we as a nation treat our heroes, who sacrificed their all for the unity of Pakistan. Now, this is the responsibility of civil society and the state to highlight the sacrifices of our Bihari brothers and sisters, who sacrificed their everything, their assets and lives, for the unity of Pakistan, so that the state should take necessary measures for the uplift of Biharis’ education and civic conditions and make them proud Pakistanis again. The young generation of the Bihari community is not highly qualified, while their forefathers were highly qualified and technically educated. There should be a special quota for the Bihari youth in universities and armed forces of Pakistan.

In this advanced and social media era, if the State still does not mainstream them and does not recognize their sacrifices for Pakistan, it may face another internal security challenge.

