‘Won’t forget’: PM, COAS share messages on 5th anniversary of APS attack

LAHORE: As the country mourns the horrendous attack on Army Public School (APS) on its fifth anniversary today, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and President Dr. Arif Alvi have said that the “carnage will never be forgotten”.

On Dec 16, 2014, six terrorists affiliated with the banned militant outfit Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) carried out the attack on the school and killed 132 innocent students, mostly aged between 12 and 19, and 17 staff members including APS Principal Tahira Qazi who refused to leave the school premises “until the last student was rescued”.

In his message shared on Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the “incident has united the nation against all forms of extremism, terrorism, violence [and] hatred.”

“As we observe [the] 5th anniversary of # APSPeshawar Tragedy, our hearts go out to all the families & people who endured loss,” he said.

According to a tweet by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Bajwa stated: “Five of the involved terrorists have been hanged through military courts. Salute to martyrs and their families.”

“We have come a long way in failing terrorism as a nation. United we move towards lasting peace and prosperity of Pakistan,” he said.

President Arif Alvi, in his message, said the nation “cannot forget the massacre of little angels/teachers”. “Hard to commemorate this day without tears in one’s eyes. In its remembrance, we reiterate our pledge to root out terrorism and extremism in all its manifestations from our country,” he said.

“A day that can never be forgotten — a tragedy so intense it shook the nation to its core — the APS terror attack that took away the lives of so many innocent children along with their teachers,” Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said on Twitter.

“Tears and prayers are all we have left alongside a resolve to ensure ‘never again’,” she said.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari called it “a travesty” that the APS commission report hasn’t been released even now.

“It is a failure of the state that justice has not been served. Its inexcusable that the National Action Plan (NAP) still isn’t implemented,” he said. “As a victim of terrorism, one who has yet to find justice, I know the pain of all those who lost loved ones. And to them I say, I am with you.”