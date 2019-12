LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has issued production orders for opposition leaders Hamza Shehbaz and Khawaja Salman Rafique to attend the session.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) requested the Punjab Assembly speaker to issue production orders of both arrested members. The Assembly Secretariat has also issued a notification regarding the issuance of production orders.

The PML-N leaders will attend the Punjab Assembly meeting starting on December 18.