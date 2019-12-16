PM Imran to co-convene first Global Refugee Forum in Geneva

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Geneva, Switzerland, to co-convene the first-ever Global Refugee Forum (GRF) commencing on Tuesday.

“The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and Switzerland are co-hosting the GRF. Prime Minister Imran Khan, along with President Erdogan, and leaders from Costa Rica, Ethiopia and Germany, have been invited to co-convene the Forum in recognition of their exemplary role for the protection and well-being of refugees,” the Foreign Office said in a statement on Monday.

“The Prime Minister will articulate Pakistan’s perspective, experience and contribution to the Afghan refugees. Co-convening of the GRF is recognition of Pakistan’s generosity, humanitarian leadership, and compassion of the people of Pakistan towards their Afghan brothers and sisters for the past 40 years.”

PM Imran will also have bilateral interaction with his counterparts and with the UN leadership, and attend a luncheon hosted by the UN Secretary General.

The GRF is the first major meeting on refugees of the 21st century and is being jointly hosted by UNHCR and Switzerland on December 17-18.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will also address the event.

“The Forum is expected to galvanise political support and solidarity and broaden the base of commitments from States, international organisations, private sectors and civil society to deal with the growing number of refugee situations across the world,” read the FO statement.