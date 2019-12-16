Govt will complete 5 years, says Sheikh Rasheed

by Staff Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

KARACHI: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will complete its constitutional tenure.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Rasheed, while ruling out the “minus-one formula”, said that the incumbent government will definitely complete its five-year term in the office.

The minister said the government will soon address the issue of the appointment of the chief election commissioner (CEC) with the consultation of the opposition.

When asked about the extension in the tenure of the Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed, Rasheed said that this matter will be resolved “once and for all”.

Taking on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari, the railways minister said the duo has no political future.

“Zardari has the stamina to face imprisonment, Nawaz does not”, he continued.

Rasheed said he will hold talks with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman after December.

The minister said efforts are underway to uplift the railways departments and in this regard, tenders have also been issued.