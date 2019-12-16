Four bogies of Jinnah Express derail near Mughalpura

LAHORE: The Karachi-bound Jinnah Express met an accident on Monday as four bogies with many passengers on-board derailed near Mughalpura.

The passenger train was travelling on 32-down track derailed near Mughalpura after leaving the Lahore Junction. However, no casualty was reported in the incident.

The accident led to delay in arrival and departure of other trains from Lahore railway station.

Earlier on December 9, a Lahore-bound train had ploughed into a dumper at a railway crossing, leaving an assistant engine driver dead in the mishap. In yet another train mishap a train running from Sargodha to Lahore rammed into a dumper at a railway crossing near Nishtarabad.

The railway engine derailed in the incident, which caused the death of assistant engine driver Muhammad Waseem. The driver of the dumper fled from the spot after the incident.