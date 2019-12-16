Difficult to shift Nawaz to US until platelets stabilise, says son

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif’s son Hussain Nawaz on Sunday said that it would be difficult to shift the prime minister to the United States for treatment until his platelets stablise.

Speaking to the media in London, where his father is seeking medical care, he said that the PML-N supremo was only a patient of blood pressure and sugar before his jail term, however, after his incarceration, he contracted various diseases.

Nawaz’s personal physician, Dr Adnan Khan, told the media that they were reviewing the former premier’s diseases from every aspect. “We are waiting for the clearance from the hematologist as the reasons behind the decrease in his platelets are still unknown,” he added.

He further said that that cannot say anything about Nawaz’s stay in UK as they are waiting for his platelets to stabilise before they can shift him to the US.